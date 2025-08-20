Smartphone discounts: back to school with POCO C61, Xiaomi 14 and Redmi Note 14S20.08.25
Xiaomi has announced discounts on three smartphone models: POCO C61, Xiaomi 14, and Redmi Note 14S. The Back to School promotion includes a number of discounts on the memory configurations of these models.
POCO C61
POCO C61 specs
Xiaomi has introduced a new affordable smartphone Poco C61. The device is equipped with a 6.71-inch LCD display with HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 processor, accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.
In addition, the novelty has a dual main camera with a main sensor of 8 MP, as well as a front camera of 5 MP. A 5000 mAh battery with 10 W charging provides a long operating time of the device. The smartphone is also equipped with a USB-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side fingerprint scanner.
Buy POCO C61
The discount on the 4 + 128 GB version is $ 3. The 3+64 GB version costs $40, and the 4+128 GB version costs $51
Xiaomi 14
Redmi Note 14S NFC
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. There is a microSD slot. The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz frequency and Gorilla Glass 5 protective glass.
The main camera includes three sensors: 200 MP Samsung HP3 with optical stabilization, wide-angle module at 8 MP and macro at 2 MP. The battery has a standard capacity of 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 67 W. There is also a 3.5 mm jack, stereo speakers, infrared port, NFC and Wi-Fi 5 module.
On the product page you will find a coupon of $ 6. Prices for different versions of Redmi Note 14S NFC:
- 8+256 in black costs $151: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008895874188.html
- 8+256 in blue costs $151: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008895961012.html
- 8+256 in purple costs $151: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008895719846.html
- 12+512 in black costs $183: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008895816571.html
- 12+512 in blue costs $187: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008895788715.html
- 12+512 in purple costs $183: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008895764828.html
