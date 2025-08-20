Smartphone discounts: back to school with POCO C61, Xiaomi 14 and Redmi Note 14S

Xiaomi has announced discounts on three smartphone models: POCO C61, Xiaomi 14, and Redmi Note 14S. The Back to School promotion includes a number of discounts on the memory configurations of these models.

POCO C61

POCO C61 specs

Xiaomi has introduced a new affordable smartphone Poco C61. The device is equipped with a 6.71-inch LCD display with HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 processor, accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage.

In addition, the novelty has a dual main camera with a main sensor of 8 MP, as well as a front camera of 5 MP. A 5000 mAh battery with 10 W charging provides a long operating time of the device. The smartphone is also equipped with a USB-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side fingerprint scanner.

The discount on the 4 + 128 GB version is $ 3. The 3+64 GB version costs $40, and the 4+128 GB version costs $51

Xiaomi 14