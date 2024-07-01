Smart watches with Zepp OS received functions based on artificial intelligence

Amazfit has released the stable Zepp OS 3.5 firmware after several months of testing. Updates have already started rolling out to Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Cheetah, T-Rex Ultra and Falcon smartwatches.

The main innovation of the system was the Zepp Flow voice assistant with artificial intelligence functions. It allows users to get recipes, weather and other useful information directly from the watch, as well as start workouts, set alarms and perform other standard functions.

Zepp Flow will debut on Amazfit Balance as part of the Zepp OS 3.5 update, providing users with an AI assistant that can answer queries related to training data, weather and more.

Flow is only available to Balance smartwatch owners in the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada, but on May 1st, the Large Language Model (LLM) technology will roll out to 12 more European countries (including France and Germany).