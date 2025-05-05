Skype will no longer work from today05.05.25
Microsoft has officially reminded users that Skype is going to be shut down. Starting May 5, 2025, Skype will be completely unavailable. This marks the end of more than 20 years of the platform’s history, which was once a leader in online communications.
Microsoft will finally end its support in May of this year. Skype, launched in 2003, was acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion. Despite its initial popularity, the service could not withstand competition from other platforms such as Zoom and WhatsApp.
Microsoft recommends that users switch to the Teams service, which supports the following functionality – calls, chats, video conferencing. To simplify the migration, an automatic account transfer is provided, including the contact list and correspondence history. A notification about the possibility of transfer will appear in Skype itself.
For those who do not plan to use Teams, the company advises to back up their data, as access to it will be impossible after May 5.
