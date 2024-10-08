Skullcandy Icon headphones have improved ANC noise reduction and autonomy of up to 60 hours

Skullcandy has introduced an updated version of its legendary Icon headphones, almost 20 years after they were first announced. The new model received the function of active noise reduction (ANC) and transparency mode. Users can adjust the sound of the headphones through the equalizer, and the manufacturer promises a “natural” sound during calls. Also, the model is characterized by a low delay in audio mode.

The new Skullcandy Icon ANCs support the Google Fast Pair function for quick connection to devices, as well as multi-point pairing, which allows you to connect the headphones to several devices at the same time. The model is equipped with built-in controls and has protection against moisture according to the IPX4 standard.

Battery life is 50 hours with ANC on and up to 60 hours without ANC. The headphones are already available for purchase on the manufacturer’s website for $99, in two colors: True Black and Bone/Orange.

Skullcandy company announced new completely wireless headphones Dime Evo. These headphones are equipped with a translucent cover in the form of a joint and protection against moisture and sweat according to the IPX4 standard.

Dime Evos are equipped with 6 mm drivers operating in the frequency range from 20 to 20,000 Hz. The battery life of the headphones is up to 8 hours, and the charging case increases this indicator to 36 hours. The headphones also support fast charging: 10 minutes of charging will provide 2 hours.

The novelty is equipped with Google Fast Pair technology, which facilitates connection to Android devices. In addition, the headphones have a low audio delay mode, which is ideal for watching videos and playing games. Skullcandy Dime Evo headphones are now available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website for $59. There are three color options to choose from: True Black, Bone and Preppy Sage.