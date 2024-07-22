Skullcandy Dime Evo TWS headphones with 6mm drivers, Google Fast Pair support and IPX4 protection cost $60

Skullcandy has announced new fully wireless Dime Evo headphones. These headphones are equipped with a translucent cover in the form of a joint and protection against moisture and sweat according to the IPX4 standard.

Dime Evos are equipped with 6 mm drivers operating in the frequency range from 20 to 20,000 Hz. The battery life of the headphones is up to 8 hours, and the charging case increases this indicator to 36 hours. The headphones also support fast charging: 10 minutes of charging will provide 2 hours of music listening.

The novelty is equipped with Google Fast Pair technology, which facilitates the process of connecting to Android devices. In addition, the headphones have a low-latency sound mode, which is ideal for watching videos and playing games.



Skullcandy Dime Evo headphones are now available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website for $59. There are three color options to choose from: True Black, Bone and Preppy Sage.

