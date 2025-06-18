Skoda Enyaq RS Race – electric sports car lighter 300 kg than stockcar

Skoda Motorsport has unveiled an electric concept car based on the new Skoda Enyaq Coupé RS – a project that tests environmentally friendly and lightweight materials for future production models.

The Skoda Enyaq RS Race concept car features extensive use of biocomposite parts made of flax fibers – the bumpers, wings, roof, rear wing, and interior elements are made of them. These materials are comparable in stiffness and weight to carbon fiber, while the car is 316 kg lighter than the production Enyaq Coupé RS. In addition, the concept uses polycarbonate windows.

The exterior is complemented by a wide body kit with aggressive bumpers, new air intakes, an aerodynamic roof, a large diffuser, and minimal side mirrors. 20-inch OZ Racing alloy wheels are combined with carbon-ceramic brakes.

The interior is completely racing: light and minimalist, with a 5-inch digital instrument panel, a 13-inch multimedia screen, a quick-release steering wheel, a safety cage and sports seats with six-point belts. There is also an automatic fire extinguishing system and a Havas sound system that simulates motorsport sounds at speeds over 30 km/h.

The handling is ensured by an optimized chassis and an adjustable sports suspension with unique springs and shock absorbers, a hydraulic handbrake and front and rear limited-slip differentials. The ground clearance is reduced by 70 mm.

The twin-engine all-wheel drive power plant develops 340 hp (250 kW), allowing acceleration to 100 km/h in less than five seconds, with a top speed of 180 km/h. This is an important step for Skoda towards environmentally friendly racing technologies and lightweight materials for future models.