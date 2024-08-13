Silicon Motion announced the first SSD controller with PCIe 5.0 support13.08.24
At the Flash Memory Summit 2024 conference, Silicon Motion officially presented the new SM2508 SSD controller, which will become the basis of solid-state drives with the PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface.
The main advantage of this controller is its energy efficiency: the power consumption of an SM2508-based SSD will be less than 7 W, making it ideal for use in laptops without the risk of overheating. Such an indicator became possible thanks to the transition to TSMC’s 6-nm technological process.
The SM2508 controller is equipped with four ARM Cortex-R8 cores, compatible with the NVMe 2.0 protocol and supports eight NAND channels at a speed of up to 3600 MT/s. It also supports external DDR4/LPDDR4 buffer. The new platform will be used in drives with TLC and QLC 3D NAND chips.
According to Silicon Motion, SSDs based on the SM2508 will be able to achieve read speeds of up to 14.5 GB/s and write speeds of up to 14 GB/s, with a maximum speed of 2.5 million IOPS. Mass production of the SM2508 controller is scheduled to begin next quarter, and SSDs based on it will be available later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Redmi Projector Lite Green Edition with artificial intelligence for image adjustmentsprojector Redmi Xiaomi
The Redmi Projector Lite Green Edition has HDMI, USB 2.0, audio output and power ports for connection. The projector comes with an extended three-year warranty
Silicon Motion announced the first SSD controller with PCIe 5.0 supportdevelopment SSD
Silicon Motion officially introduced the new SM2508 SSD controller, which will become the basis of solid-state drives with the PCI Express 5.0 x4 interface. According to statements, such SSDs will be able to achieve read speeds of up to 14.5 GB/s and write speeds of up to 14 GB/s