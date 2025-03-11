Shazam will automatically add tracks to Apple Music and Spotify playlists

Apple has released an update to Shazam (version 18.9) that makes it easier to add songs you’ve discovered to your Apple Music and Spotify playlists. Tracks recognized through Control Center, Siri, and Shortcuts now automatically appear in your My Shazam Tracks playlist. Previously, syncing only worked for songs discovered through the Shazam app itself.

How do I enable the new feature?

To update previously discovered songs, users need to:

Turn off and then back on the “Sync your songs” option in Shazam settings.

Restart Spotify to display the updated playlist.

Enable iCloud syncing to keep your Shazam history up to date across all your devices.

The update makes managing your music library more convenient and automatically gathers all your discovered tracks in one place.