Sharp has released powerful and budget smartphones with long-term update support05.06.25
Sharp has introduced two new smartphones at once – the budget model Aquos Wish 5 and the more productive Aquos R10. Both devices will go on sale in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia in June and July, respectively. The products of the Japanese company remain little known for the Ukrainian market, but both new products have a number of features that may interest users.
Sharp Aquos Wish 5
Sharp Aquos Wish 5 is Sharp’s attempt to rethink the affordable smartphone of 2025. The device has a plastic body made of recycled materials and is available in five colors. It has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1612,720 pixels. Inside, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor is running in combination with 4 GB of RAM. Storage capacity – 64 or 128 GB, microSD is also supported.
The main camera is 50 MP, the front camera is 8 MP. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 27 W charging. Full charging time is more than two hours. It is important that the device has IP69 protection, which is not typical for the budget segment. Wish 5 runs Android 15, Sharp promises two major OS updates and four years of security updates.
Sharp Aquos R10
In contrast, the Sharp Aquos R10 is aimed at demanding users. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch OLED IGZO display with a frequency of 240 Hz and dynamic switching of the refresh rate from 1 to 240 Hz. The maximum brightness reaches 1500 nits (3000 nits HDR). The device has IP68 protection, and also complies with the military standard MIL-STD-810G. The body is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the screen is Gorilla Glass 5.
Among the cameras are three 50-megapixel sensors: the main one with a Leica Hektor lens and a spectral sensor, an ultra-wide and a frontal one. Dolby Vision HDR video is supported.
The smartphone is built on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 platform, has 12 GB of RAM and a UFS 4.0 storage of 256 or 512 GB. There is also support for microSD cards. The battery is 5000 mAh, charging is up to 36 W. Three Android updates and five years of security patches are guaranteed. Sharp has not yet announced plans to sell the new products in other markets.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Sharp has released powerful and budget smartphones with long-term update support Sharp smartphone
Sharp introduced two new smartphones at once – the budget model Aquos Wish 5 and the more productive Aquos R10
Samsung will delete inactive accounts on July 31, 2025 Samsung
According to the new policy, if a user has not logged into their Samsung account and used it for authorization for 24 months, the account will be considered inactive.
Samsung will delete inactive accounts on July 31, 2025
Microsoft standardizes USB Type-C ports on Windows computers
Mote than 40% of Steam players use AMD PCs
Gemini AI will summarize videos in Google Drive
Android 16 will be the last update for these 18 Samsung smartphones
Asus ROG Strix G16 and G18 laptops with GeForce RTX 5060, 5070 graphics cards go on sale in Ukraine
Top-10 smartphones in Europe consists of Apple and Samsung
Twitch adds vertical video viewing
Gmail’s Gemini AI will automatically summarize emails
TP-Link Tapo DL100 smart lock receives Samsung SmartThings support
Top dangerous PIN codes
Sony will no longer produce Xperia smartphones
GeForce NOW cloud gaming service now available on Steam Deck