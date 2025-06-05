Sharp has released powerful and budget smartphones with long-term update support

Sharp has introduced two new smartphones at once – the budget model Aquos Wish 5 and the more productive Aquos R10. Both devices will go on sale in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia in June and July, respectively. The products of the Japanese company remain little known for the Ukrainian market, but both new products have a number of features that may interest users.

Sharp Aquos Wish 5

Sharp Aquos Wish 5 is Sharp’s attempt to rethink the affordable smartphone of 2025. The device has a plastic body made of recycled materials and is available in five colors. It has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1612,720 pixels. Inside, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor is running in combination with 4 GB of RAM. Storage capacity – 64 or 128 GB, microSD is also supported.

The main camera is 50 MP, the front camera is 8 MP. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 27 W charging. Full charging time is more than two hours. It is important that the device has IP69 protection, which is not typical for the budget segment. Wish 5 runs Android 15, Sharp promises two major OS updates and four years of security updates.

Sharp Aquos R10

In contrast, the Sharp Aquos R10 is aimed at demanding users. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch OLED IGZO display with a frequency of 240 Hz and dynamic switching of the refresh rate from 1 to 240 Hz. The maximum brightness reaches 1500 nits (3000 nits HDR). The device has IP68 protection, and also complies with the military standard MIL-STD-810G. The body is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the screen is Gorilla Glass 5.

Among the cameras are three 50-megapixel sensors: the main one with a Leica Hektor lens and a spectral sensor, an ultra-wide and a frontal one. Dolby Vision HDR video is supported.

The smartphone is built on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 platform, has 12 GB of RAM and a UFS 4.0 storage of 256 or 512 GB. There is also support for microSD cards. The battery is 5000 mAh, charging is up to 36 W. Three Android updates and five years of security patches are guaranteed. Sharp has not yet announced plans to sell the new products in other markets.