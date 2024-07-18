Service for workers online booking from mobilization added on “Diya” website

On the website of the “Diya” service, it is now possible to book conscripted employees of companies. So far, only employees of critical enterprises and those who work for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the opportunity. Bookings can be made in as little as an hour, whereas previously the process could take weeks and was not always successful. During this period, the enterprise could accidentally lose an employee due to mobilization.

Currently, the booking decision is made by an algorithm of automatic checks in the registers, not by humans. If the system agrees to the reservation, the conscript will receive a corresponding update in the “Reserve+” application. The portal also allows you to save and print the reservation statement.

This service was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine with the assistance of the “Support of Digital Transformation” project.

How to reserve an employee from mobilization during the war in Ukraine: