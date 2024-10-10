Seasonic Focus GX 750, 850 and 1000 W power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certified10.10.24
The Seasonic company presented an updated line of Focus GX power supplies (2024), which included models with a power of 750, 850 and 1000 W. These novelties comply with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, and also have 80 Plus Gold certification. The power supplies are equipped with an updated 12VHPWR cable, which is designed to support powerful video cards.
One of the key features of the new power supplies is the OptiSink design. This circuit upgrade involves the use of surface-mount power elements, which allows for improved heat dissipation through the circuit board and, consequently, improved interior space and airflow. Cooling is provided by a 135-mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing.
Focus GX (2024) power supplies are also characterized by high voltage stability with a deviation of ±3%. In production, high-temperature Japanese capacitors are used, which increases the reliability of devices. The housing of the new power supply units has compact dimensions, the length of which is only 140 mm. Like their predecessors, the new models come with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.
In foreign stores, the price of Seasonic Focus GX (2024) power supplies starts from $130 for the 750 W model, from $150 for the 850 W and from $190 for the 1000 W. The white version will cost $10 more.
Seasonic Company announced the Prime PX-2200 power supply, which meets the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and has a power of 2200 W. This power supply has been certified 80 Plus Platinum EU 230 V, which indicates its high energy efficiency. Among the key features of the Prime PX-2200, it is worth noting the presence of four 12V-2×6 cables, which allow you to connect several video cards, including GeForce RTX 4090-level models, without the need for adapters.
The Seasonic Prime PX-2200 is equipped with Japanese capacitors capable of withstanding high temperatures, as well as a 135mm hydrodynamic bearing fan to ensure stable and reliable cooling. The maximum load on the +12 line is 183.3 A, which ensures excellent voltage stability. The power supply unit is designed for operation in networks with a voltage of 200-240 V and has dimensions of 210 x 150 x 86 mm. Seasonic provides a 12-year warranty on it, emphasizing the durability and reliability of the device.
The power supply unit will go on sale in European stores by the end of the month at a suggested retail price of 580 euros.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Almost immediately after testing two Baseus 20,000mAh 20W power banks, we got access to the 22W model. There are more differences than it seems
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Seasonic Focus GX 750, 850 and 1000 W power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certifiedpower supply unit Seasonic
The OptiSink circuitry update in the Seasonic Focus GX involves the use of surface-mounted power elements, which allows for improved heat dissipation.
Acer Predator Z57 ultrawide curved monitor costs UAH 100,000Acer monitor Predator
Acer unveiled its Predator Z57 gaming monitor in early 2024 at CES, and it’s now available in Europe. In Germany and other EU countries, this 57-inch curved monitor with Mini LED matrix can be purchased for €2499