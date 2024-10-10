Seasonic Focus GX 750, 850 and 1000 W power supplies are 80 Plus Gold certified

The Seasonic company presented an updated line of Focus GX power supplies (2024), which included models with a power of 750, 850 and 1000 W. These novelties comply with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, and also have 80 Plus Gold certification. The power supplies are equipped with an updated 12VHPWR cable, which is designed to support powerful video cards.

One of the key features of the new power supplies is the OptiSink design. This circuit upgrade involves the use of surface-mount power elements, which allows for improved heat dissipation through the circuit board and, consequently, improved interior space and airflow. Cooling is provided by a 135-mm fan on a hydrodynamic bearing.

Focus GX (2024) power supplies are also characterized by high voltage stability with a deviation of ±3%. In production, high-temperature Japanese capacitors are used, which increases the reliability of devices. The housing of the new power supply units has compact dimensions, the length of which is only 140 mm. Like their predecessors, the new models come with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

In foreign stores, the price of Seasonic Focus GX (2024) power supplies starts from $130 for the 750 W model, from $150 for the 850 W and from $190 for the 1000 W. The white version will cost $10 more.

Seasonic Company announced the Prime PX-2200 power supply, which meets the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and has a power of 2200 W. This power supply has been certified 80 Plus Platinum EU 230 V, which indicates its high energy efficiency. Among the key features of the Prime PX-2200, it is worth noting the presence of four 12V-2×6 cables, which allow you to connect several video cards, including GeForce RTX 4090-level models, without the need for adapters.

The Seasonic Prime PX-2200 is equipped with Japanese capacitors capable of withstanding high temperatures, as well as a 135mm hydrodynamic bearing fan to ensure stable and reliable cooling. The maximum load on the +12 line is 183.3 A, which ensures excellent voltage stability. The power supply unit is designed for operation in networks with a voltage of 200-240 V and has dimensions of 210 x 150 x 86 mm. Seasonic provides a 12-year warranty on it, emphasizing the durability and reliability of the device.

The power supply unit will go on sale in European stores by the end of the month at a suggested retail price of 580 euros.