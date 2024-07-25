Samsung will replace its messenger in Galaxy smartphones with Google Messages25.07.24
Many Android smartphones come with Google Messages as the default messaging app, but Samsung has long used its own Samsung Messages app. However, the situation is changing.
Samsung has announced a switch to a new preloaded messaging app. However, users will still be able to download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store, although “some features will be disabled.” It is not yet known what exactly the functions are.
Android Authority’s Mishal Rahman noted that Samsung Messages is still the default app on the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in Canada and Europe. This indicates that the change only affects devices in the US for now.
Samsung has not yet commented on the reasons for dropping Samsung Messages as a pre-loaded app in favor of Google Messages.
