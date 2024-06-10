Samsung Smart Monitors are presented in models up to 43 inches, built-in speakers, a SlimFit camera and a Workout Tracker function10.06.24
Samsung has announced the new 2024 Smart Monitor lineup, which includes the M8 (M80D), M7 (M70D) and M5 (M50D) models.
The updated 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8 offers many new artificial intelligence (AI) features thanks to the NQM AI processor.
This technology allows the monitor to scale content to a higher resolution and improve the sound of dialogues using the Active Voice Amplifier Pro function, which analyzes the background noise in the user’s environment.
The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 model also supports 360 Audio mode, which in combination with Galaxy Buds headphones creates a surround sound environment. The built-in SlimFit Camera allows you to conveniently make video calls. The M7 model is presented with a diagonal of 32 and 43 inches, has a resolution of 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), a brightness of 300 nits and a response time of 4 ms.
All new monitors from the Samsung Smart Monitor line received the Workout Tracker function, which works in conjunction with the Galaxy Watch and displays data about the user’s health on the monitor screen in real time.
