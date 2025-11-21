Samsung Smart Keyboard – compact aluminum keyboard with AI call button and DeX support  

Samsung Smart Keyboard – compact aluminum keyboard with AI call button and DeX support21.11.25
Samsung has announced a wireless Smart Keyboard, designed specifically for Galaxy ecosystem users. The novelty combines a compact design, extensive connectivity and integration with artificial intelligence.
Samsung Smart Keyboard features
The device is made in a tenkeyless form factor with a 19 mm key pitch, like in Galaxy Book laptops. The case is made of aluminum, which gives the device a premium look. The keyboard weighs 412 g and is available in black.
Smart Keyboard supports Bluetooth 5.4 and is able to connect to three devices simultaneously – for example, a smartphone, tablet and computer. Switching between them is done using special keys. Although the keyboard is optimized for Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy smartphones, it is compatible with other Bluetooth devices.
Samsung Smart Keyboard Features
A feature of the new product is the integration of artificial intelligence: a dedicated AI Key button allows you to launch Bixby, Google Gemini or Microsoft Copilot depending on the connected device. In addition, there is a DeX Key for quickly switching to Samsung DeX mode, which turns a smartphone or tablet into a full-fledged working computer.
Unlike most modern models, the Smart Keyboard runs on a replaceable CR2032 battery instead of a built-in battery. This eliminates the need for regular recharging, although users who prefer rechargeable solutions may not like it.
The keyboard will go on sale in November 2025 in key markets, including the USA, South Korea and Europe at a price of $109.
