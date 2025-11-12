Samsung showed modular SSDs – controller and NAND memory can be separated

Samsung has previewed two new solid-state drives – the Detachable AutoSSD AM9C1 E1.A and the compact PM9E1 M.2 22×42, presenting innovative solutions for the automotive and portable segments.

Samsung AM9C1 E1.A Specifications

The Samsung AM9C1 E1.A is an evolution of last year’s AM9C1 SSD, built on its own 5nm PCIe 4.0 controller and eighth-generation V-NAND flash memory. The new version has a modular design in which the controller and NAND chips are divided into two independent blocks. This format allows car manufacturers and users to replace or upgrade components separately – for example, to switch from PCIe 4.0 to PCIe 5.0 or install a larger capacity drive. The separation also improves heat dissipation and extends the device’s lifespan.

The previous model offered capacities from 128 GB to 2 TB and provided read speeds of up to 4.7 GB/s and write speeds of up to 1.4 GB/s. The new E1.A version is designed for use in vehicles with autonomous driving systems, where high reliability and the possibility of flexible upgrades are required. Although the drive was created specifically for the automotive industry, Samsung may adapt the modular concept for the consumer market in the future.

Samsung PM9E1 M.2 22×42 Specifications

The second device presented — Samsung PM9E1 M.2 22×42 — is a more compact version of the PM9E1 model, made in the 2242 format, which is often used in ultra-thin laptops, tablets and mini PCs. The SSD is based on Samsung’s 5nm Presto controller and V8 TLC V-NAND flash memory, operates over the PCIe 5.0 interface and demonstrates sequential read speeds of up to 14.8 GB/s and write speeds of up to 13.4 GB/s.

The PM9E1 has a capacity of up to 4 TB, making it an interesting option for compact gaming devices, although it is officially intended for OEMs and will not be sold in retail. Samsung promises to publish more detailed information about the new models at the CES 2026 exhibition, which will be held in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9.