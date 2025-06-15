Samsung refrigerators can be controlled with a registered voice15.06.25
Samsung has introduced a new feature for its smart refrigerators – Voice ID, which allows the system to recognize the voices of different users and display personal information on the screen depending on who is speaking.
How it works
The feature uses the Bixby voice assistant, which is now able to recognize multiple voices registered either on the refrigerator or on Galaxy mobile devices. After recognition, the system automatically switches to an individual Samsung account, allowing:
- manage personal calendars or galleries;
- view personal content;
- execute voice commands on behalf of a specific user.
Additional Voice ID features
- Find your smartphone: You can turn on the alarm on your phone even in silent mode – right from the refrigerator.
- Support for people with visual impairments: If the owner of a Galaxy smartphone has special modes activated (for example, color inversion or grayscale), the refrigerator will automatically synchronize the display according to these settings.
In addition to voice calling and pressing a button, Bixby can be activated by double-tapping the screen, even if it is turned off. This will simplify the interaction of Kosmos with the system in everyday use.
The update will first be available to Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerators with AI Family Hub, released in 2025. Samsung will later begin rolling out the feature to devices with smaller AI Home displays.
