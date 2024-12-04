Samsung One UI 7 will get rid of the Edge sidebar04.12.24
Samsung has confirmed that in the One UI 7 update, you will no longer be able to download Edge panels from the Galaxy Store. This decision will affect users who have actively used this feature for quick access to applications and tools.
In the updated version of the interface:
- Already installed Edge panels will remain available through the “My Apps” section.
- However, once a panel is deleted, it cannot be restored, even if it was purchased.
Edge panels have long been a feature of Samsung devices, offering convenience in managing applications. But now Samsung is gradually limiting their functionality, which may be a harbinger of the complete abandonment of this option in the future. While users who have not yet updated their devices to One UI 7 can still download new panels, the timing of their availability remains uncertain.
At the same time, Samsung focused on other innovations in One UI 7, eliminating further support for Edge panel customization.
