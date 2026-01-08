Samsung OLED S95H – 48” gaming monitor with 165 Hz screen and the brightest backlight08.01.26
Samsung brought a 48-inch premium gaming monitor to CES 2026, which was awarded the CES Innovation Awards 2026 even before the event. The novelty attracted attention as one of the most noticeable OLED displays presented this year.
What is the 48-inch Samsung OLED S95H monitor for?
The Samsung OLED S95H occupies an intermediate niche between large computer monitors and compact TVs. Despite the diagonal, Samsung emphasizes that the device was originally developed as a monitor for personal computers with an orientation towards gaming use.
According to the manufacturer, the S95H is the brightest 48-inch OLED display available on the market today. This indicator distinguishes the device from the few competitors in this segment, but the company has not yet disclosed the exact value of peak brightness.
The main feature of the Samsung OLED S95H
One of the key features of the model is Glare Free technology. This is a matte anti-glare coating, which, according to Samsung, completely eliminates reflections and allows you to maintain deep blacks even in bright outdoor lighting.
The monitor supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz and VRR technology. This combination is aimed at ensuring smooth gameplay without image tearing and visual artifacts, which makes the S95H suitable for use with high-performance gaming PCs.
And of course artificial intelligence
Samsung has also equipped the new product with a set of artificial intelligence-based functions designed to improve the gaming experience. They concern image processing and improved motion clarity, but the manufacturer has not yet disclosed specific details of the implementation of these capabilities.
Samsung is expected to share additional information about the characteristics and capabilities of the OLED S95H monitor during the CES 2026 exhibition.
Samsung OLED S95H – 48" gaming monitor with 165 Hz screen and the brightest backlight
