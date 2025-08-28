Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite – a budget tablet with S Pen for education starting at €399

Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet, which is focused on everyday use, learning and creativity. The device is equipped with a 10.9-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2112×1320 pixels and a brightness of up to 600 nits. The screen supports Vision Booster technology and reduced blue light emission, which makes it comfortable for working in bright light and long reading.

The novelty is based on an 8-core proprietary Exynos 1380 processor, complemented by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB. Storage can be expanded using microSD cards up to 2 TB. The 8000 mAh battery supports fast charging up to 45 W.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet comes with an S Pen stylus, which is suitable for taking notes, working with PDFs, drawing, text recognition, and solving equations. The device runs on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 and Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search and a separate Galaxy AI Key button when using the Book Cover Keyboard.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite supports popular note-taking, drawing, and editing apps, including Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, and others. The new product will be available in gray, silver, and coral colors.

Official prices and a launch date have not yet been announced. According to insiders, the release is scheduled for September 5, and the cost will range from €399 for the basic version with Wi-Fi to €529 for the older versions with 5G and expanded memory.