Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet has Dimensity 7300 and runs on Android 16

Samsung introduced and immediately launched the budget tablet Galaxy Tab A11+, which is positioned as a universal gadget for students, schoolchildren and users looking for a reliable device for learning, entertainment and work at a reasonable price.

Specifications

The model is a logical continuation of the Galaxy Tab A series and has received a modern design, improved technical characteristics and long-term software support. The tablet is equipped with an 11-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which provides smooth scrolling and comfortable viewing of multimedia.

The performance of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is responsible for the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The device runs on Android 16 with the proprietary One UI 8 shell, and Samsung promises up to seven years of updates, including security patches and new versions of the operating system.

Other features

The 7040 mAh battery provides a day of active use, and support for 25 W fast charging allows you to quickly top up. For high-quality sound, the tablet is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos, as well as a standard 3.5 mm audio jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has an 8 MP main camera with autofocus and a 5 MP front camera, which is enough for video calls and online lessons. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and GPS are supported, and some modifications are offered with LTE and 5G.

The tablet is already available on the global market in gray and silver colors. The approximate cost of the modifications is: 128 GB Wi-Fi – $320, 256 GB Wi-Fi – $380, 128 GB 5G – $380, 256 GB 5G – $445.