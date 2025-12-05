 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition tablet is not afraid of bumps and falls

05.12.25

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Kids Edition

 

At the end of November, Samsung introduced a special version of its budget tablet Galaxy Tab A11+, aimed at the youngest users. The model was called Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition and in terms of characteristics practically repeats the standard device: the tablet has the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, an 11-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a frequency of 90 Hz, as well as a battery.

 

The main differences of the Kids Edition are concentrated in the external design and protection. The tablet comes in a massive rubber case that can withstand drops and impacts. The design includes a convenient handle that acts as a stand, as well as a fixed stylus. The case is made in a rich blue color, and the kit includes a set of stickers so that the child can personalize the device.

 

Samsung has also added software with advanced parental control features and a selection of children’s apps for learning, creativity and leisure. The Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition is available exclusively on Samsung’s online store, where the tablet is priced at $330.


