Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets new Gorilla Armor 2 glass-ceramic glass

Samsung Electronics and Corning Incorporated today announced the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which features the innovative Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2 glass-ceramic coating. The world’s first material of its kind that combines enhanced scratch protection with anti-reflective properties for a comfortable viewing experience in any environment.

The new coating provides unprecedented durability and reliability. In tests, Gorilla Armor 2 has been proven to withstand drops from up to 2.2 meters onto a concrete-like surface, while other coatings have been damaged from as little as one meter. It also provides four times the scratch resistance of its counterparts.

The integration of the anti-reflective coating makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen as comfortable to use as possible. Regardless of the lighting level, the image on the display remains clear and has high contrast. This is achieved by reducing glare, which is especially noticeable in bright daylight or in conditions of intense artificial lighting.

Main things about Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

All models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It will be used in models across all regions and in combination with at least 12 GB of RAM.

The models receive Android 15 from the start and are updated with the One UI 7 shell. Software updates are provided for up to 7 years.

The ultra-wide camera has a larger sensor. Post-processing of photos, audio and video has gained more capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip shows 40% more parrots in 3D Mark and 18% in Vulkan, compared to the Galaxy S24. The evaporation chamber has also become noticeably larger in this generation.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The basic Samsung Galaxy S25 is equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera is represented by three modules – 50, 10 and 12 megapixels. The 4000 mAh battery supports 25 W charging.

The Galaxy S25+ model has a 6.7-inch display with WQHD+ resolution, from 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage, as well as a 4900 mAh battery with 45 W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The top model Galaxy S25 Ultra is distinguished by premium body materials, including a titanium frame, unlike the aluminum one in the younger models. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of built-in memory. The camera received a main module of 200 megapixels, as well as additional sensors of 50, 50 (5x zoom) and 10 (3x) megapixels.

It is important that in this generation the company has focused on improving panoramic photos. The ultra-wide module is now 50 megapixels instead of 12. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh, and 45 W charging is supported.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Additionally, all S25 series devices are equipped with new AI features, including Now Brief, which provides users with personalized summaries based on their preferences and usage scenarios.