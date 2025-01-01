Samsung Galaxy S25 Android update may not restart the smartphone01.01.25
The Galaxy S25 series could be Samsung’s first flagship smartphone line to support updates without rebooting the device.
According to leaks, including data on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the series’ devices will use a dual-partition system. One partition serves as the active one, and the second as a backup.
New updates are installed on the backup partition in the background to avoid temporarily locking the device. Once the update is complete, the smartphone simply switches to the updated partition.
This feature is already implemented in the Galaxy A55 and is expected to be optimized for flagship capabilities in the Galaxy S25. This approach provides a more convenient and faster update process, while maintaining access to the device without long reboots.
Samsung is taking an important step towards expanding support for this technology, bringing it closer to the standard of modern Android smartphones.
