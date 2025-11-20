Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G  

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G20.11.25
Samsung emphasized the transition of the Galaxy Book line to the Always Connected PC format, where the laptop can work via a SIM card without dependence on Wi-Fi. At the heart of this concept is the new Snapdragon X1-26-100 platform, which combines a 12-core Oryon processor, Adreno graphics and a separate neuroprocessor for local II tasks. The integrated Snapdragon X65 modem provides support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge specifications
The Galaxy Book5 Edge has a 15.6-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of built-in eUFS storage. In a 15.5 mm thick case, the manufacturer has placed a set of ports, including two USB4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, a microSD slot and a SIM card slot. A stereo system with Dolby Atmos support is responsible for the sound.
The 61.2 Wh battery, according to Samsung, provides up to 27 hours of battery life. The laptop weighs 1.66 kg and runs Windows 11, optimized for ARM platforms.
The device has already gone on sale at a price of about $ 1,250. Despite the positioning of Snapdragon X as the basis for budget laptops from $ 600, Samsung’s new product was released in the premium segment. The launch of the Galaxy Book5 Edge comes amid Microsoft’s renewed Windows on ARM strategy and competition in the energy-efficient mobile PC segment. Samsung is betting on a combination of autonomy, mobility and integration with the Galaxy ecosystem, which includes smartphones and tablets.
