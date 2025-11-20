 

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G

20.11.25

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge

 

Samsung emphasized the transition of the Galaxy Book line to the Always Connected PC format, where the laptop can work via a SIM card without dependence on Wi-Fi. At the heart of this concept is the new Snapdragon X1-26-100 platform, which combines a 12-core Oryon processor, Adreno graphics and a separate neuroprocessor for local II tasks. The integrated Snapdragon X65 modem provides support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

 

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge

 

The Galaxy Book5 Edge has a 15.6-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of built-in eUFS storage. In a 15.5 mm thick case, the manufacturer has placed a set of ports, including two USB4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, a microSD slot and a SIM card slot. A stereo system with Dolby Atmos support is responsible for the sound.

 

The 61.2 Wh battery, according to Samsung, provides up to 27 hours of battery life. The laptop weighs 1.66 kg and runs Windows 11, optimized for ARM platforms.

 

The device has already gone on sale at a price of about $ 1,250. Despite the positioning of Snapdragon X as the basis for budget laptops from $ 600, Samsung’s new product was released in the premium segment. The launch of the Galaxy Book5 Edge comes amid Microsoft’s renewed Windows on ARM strategy and competition in the energy-efficient mobile PC segment. Samsung is betting on a combination of autonomy, mobility and integration with the Galaxy ecosystem, which includes smartphones and tablets.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
71
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

20.11.25
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
views
6
comments 0
LG smart tv 136 inch 2025

In this review, we will analyze step by step the key criteria for choosing a smart TV, compare current models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips and Xiaomi, and present recommendations.


NewsNews
20.11.25 | 13.16
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G  
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge

Samsung emphasized the transition of the Galaxy Book line to the Always Connected PC format, where the laptop can work via a SIM card without depending on Wi-Fi.

20.11.25 | 10.15
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication
Unisoc Tiger T310

The Unisoc T9300 chip is manufactured using a 6nm process and features an octa-core configuration, satellite communication integration, and large camera modules.