Samsung Galaxy A06 budget smartphone has improved 90 Hz display

Samsung officially presented its new budget smartphone Galaxy A06. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which was also used in the previous Galaxy A05 model. The main camera of the device has a resolution of 50 megapixels, and the battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 25 W.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone is available in two versions: with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory. The smartphone runs on the latest version of the Android 14 OS.

One of the big updates was the new Key Island bezel and improved display. The screen has retained the size of 6.7 inches, but now supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz instead of the previous 60 Hz.

There is no information about the launch of the device in other countries yet.