Samsung Galaxy A06 budget smartphone has improved 90 Hz display20.08.24
Samsung officially presented its new budget smartphone Galaxy A06. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which was also used in the previous Galaxy A05 model. The main camera of the device has a resolution of 50 megapixels, and the battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh supports fast charging with a power of 25 W.
The Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone is available in two versions: with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory. The smartphone runs on the latest version of the Android 14 OS.
One of the big updates was the new Key Island bezel and improved display. The screen has retained the size of 6.7 inches, but now supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz instead of the previous 60 Hz.
There is no information about the launch of the device in other countries yet.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Samsung Galaxy A06 budget smartphone has improved 90 Hz displaySamsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone is available in two versions: with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of built-in memory. The smartphone runs on the latest version of the Android 14 OS.
Google Meet not lets turn on multiple video effects at the same timeGoogle messenger update
Google Meet also supports screen sharing and switching between devices without interrupting calls.