S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl get big update and official mod editor27.06.25
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has released a large-scale update 1.5 for the shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The patch touches on key aspects of the gameplay: the updated version improves the A-Life system, eliminates a number of technical errors, adds new weapons and makes changes to the game balance. In addition, various improvements have been integrated into the game, including tools for modifications.
One of the main innovations was the release of the official mod editor called the Zone Kit. According to the developers, with its help, players will be able to adapt existing content or create their own elements – from animations and weapons to new mechanics and objects inside the game world. The editor is already available for download, and with it full support for custom modifications has begun.
As part of the update, GSC Game World presented a new trailer, which demonstrates the changes, including new weapons and the ability to collect trophies from fallen mutants. Details about the update are posted on the official project website.
