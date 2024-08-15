S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2: Heart of Chornobyl developers show game locations in a new trailer15.08.24
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World continues to fuel interest in its upcoming shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. A new trailer was released today, focusing on the game’s world and the various locations players will have to explore. It showcases how the Zone’s regions are detailed, from the bleak swamps to the sinister streets of Pripyat, each with its own unique atmosphere and history.
At the recent Developer Deep Dive presentation, the developers showed a walkthrough of one of the story quests, revealing even more details about the gameplay. Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is presented as an open seamless world where every corner hides its secrets. The exploration of this territory promises to be a real test, because it will not be easy to reveal all the secrets of the Zone during the passage.
GSC Game World also announced the postponement of the game’s release, setting a new date for November 20 this year. Nevertheless, orders are already open: the standard edition can be purchased for 895 hryvnias, and the more advanced versions Deluxe and Ultimate Edition will cost 1,199 and 1,599 hryvnias, respectively.
