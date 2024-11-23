2 Heart of Chornobyl" width="820" height="547" srcset="https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/s.t.a.l.k.e.r.-2-heart-of-chornobyl.jpg 820w, https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/s.t.a.l.k.e.r.-2-heart-of-chornobyl-205x137.jpg 205w, https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/s.t.a.l.k.e.r.-2-heart-of-chornobyl-768x512.jpg 768w, https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/s.t.a.l.k.e.r.-2-heart-of-chornobyl-300x200.jpg 300w, https://hi-tech.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/s.t.a.l.k.e.r.-2-heart-of-chornobyl-360x240.jpg 360w" sizes="(max-width: 820px) 100vw, 820px" />

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has achieved impressive success with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which sold 1 million copies in its first two days after its release on November 20. This achievement is even more significant considering that the game is available on Game Pass, which significantly increases the total number of players exploring the Zone.

Popularity on Twitch

On the day of its release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 became the most popular game on Twitch:

At its peak, the game section collected 416.4 thousand viewers, ranking fifth among all game releases of 2024.

The game’s broadcasts generated about 2.65 million hours of viewing per day.

The majority of viewers followed the streams in English and Russian (32.3% of the total each). Ukrainian streams accounted for 9.2% of viewers.

In terms of the number of viewers in live streaming on the day of release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 surpassed projects such as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Silent Hill 2, losing only to major releases such as Palworld and Black Myth: Wukong.

Stalker 2 took a place in the top 10 most popular projects on Steam, and its release became a landmark event in the gaming community. Now players are looking forward to: