S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 collects data Ukrainian for army centers – another fake by russians

The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has become the target of a new disinformation campaign organized by Russian structures. According to information from the publication 404media, a fake video with a fake WIRED watermark is being distributed via Telegram and journalists’ email accounts. The video claims that the game is allegedly used to search for conscripts and collect personal data of players. The authors of the fake claim that a built-in program was discovered in the game code that collects data about users, including their device, IP address and location, and transfers it to the developer.

The video also claims that the developers from GSC Game World have entered into an agreement with the Ukrainian government, allegedly providing data for the mobilization of men. This fake has become part of a wider campaign known as Operation Matryoshka, aimed at discrediting NATO countries and Ukraine via social networks, Telegram and the media. Such actions are aimed at undermining trust in information resources and distracting journalists.

Stalker 2 has previously been subject to attacks, including custom negative reviews on Steam and TikTok. Actions against the game are seen as part of a hybrid war against Ukraine aimed at its cultural heritage. However, social networks and developers are actively countering the spread of fakes, minimizing their impact.