Rogbid M2 – the world’s first smartwatch with a tungsten case

Rogbid has announced the release of a new smart watch Rogbid M2, aimed at fans of outdoor activities and extreme conditions. According to the manufacturer, this is the world’s first smart watch with a tungsten steel case.

The device is equipped with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and the case is made of tungsten with a three-layer coating. The watch can withstand immersion in water up to 30 meters (3 ATM standard) and weighs 90 grams.

A dual-band GNSS module with support for GPS, GALILEO, NAVIC, QZSS and BDS systems is used for navigation. Thanks to this, the watch can be used autonomously, without connecting to a smartphone. Built-in algorithms provide accurate route planning.

The model offers over 100 sports modes and is equipped with sensors for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep, fatigue and mood. There is also a compass, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer and geomagnetic sensors.

The watch is equipped with an 810 mAh battery, which provides up to 100 days of standby time. The device also received 4 GB of built-in memory and a Bluetooth 5.3 module. Compatibility is stated with Android 5.0 and higher, as well as iOS 11.0 and higher.

Currently, Rogbid M2 is available for order via the Kickstarter platform. The starting price for backers is $149, while the retail price will be about $199.