Rogbid M2 – the world’s first smartwatch with a tungsten case09.08.25
Rogbid has announced the release of a new smart watch Rogbid M2, aimed at fans of outdoor activities and extreme conditions. According to the manufacturer, this is the world’s first smart watch with a tungsten steel case.
The device is equipped with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and the case is made of tungsten with a three-layer coating. The watch can withstand immersion in water up to 30 meters (3 ATM standard) and weighs 90 grams.
A dual-band GNSS module with support for GPS, GALILEO, NAVIC, QZSS and BDS systems is used for navigation. Thanks to this, the watch can be used autonomously, without connecting to a smartphone. Built-in algorithms provide accurate route planning.
The model offers over 100 sports modes and is equipped with sensors for monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep, fatigue and mood. There is also a compass, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer and geomagnetic sensors.
The watch is equipped with an 810 mAh battery, which provides up to 100 days of standby time. The device also received 4 GB of built-in memory and a Bluetooth 5.3 module. Compatibility is stated with Android 5.0 and higher, as well as iOS 11.0 and higher.
Currently, Rogbid M2 is available for order via the Kickstarter platform. The starting price for backers is $149, while the retail price will be about $199.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Rogbid M2 – the world’s first smartwatch with a tungsten case design smart watches
Rogbid announced the release of the new Rogbid M2 smartwatch, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and extreme conditions
Neuralink has started its first clinical trials in Europe Elon Musk medicine
Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk, has announced the start of Europe’s first clinical trials of brain implants.
Rogbid M2 – the world’s first smartwatch with a tungsten case
Neuralink has started its first clinical trials in Europe
Motorola The Brilliant Collection – смартфон motorola razr та навушники moto buds loop з кристалами Swarovski
LG CineBeam S 4K projector supports Dolby Atmos
AMD Radeon RX 9060 8GB graphics card has reduced power consumption
Samsung One UI 8.0 – details about update
Xiaomi has changed the design of the Redmi logo. Now with caps
Lenovo Legion 5 and LOQ 15 laptops with OLED, RTX 5070 already on sale in Ukraine at a price of 51 000 UAH
Panasonic battery profits up 47%
AOC Agon Pro CS24A monitor gets Counter Strike 2-style design
ChatGPT has emerged as the most popular AI chatbot in the world