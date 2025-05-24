Renault R4 Savane concept – off-road electric version crossover24.05.25
Renault has unveiled a new version of the Renault 4 concept – the R4 Savane, which gives the classic model a modern off-road reinterpretation. This is the first version based on the Renault 4 E-Tech with all-wheel drive and two electric motors – an additional motor mounted on the rear axle.
The Renault R4 Savane concept has a 15 mm higher ground clearance and 20 mm wider wheel arches to accommodate 18-inch wheels with Goodyear UltraGrip winter tires. The body is painted in Jade Green, and the roof is decorated with a printed fabric – a reference to tourist tents. The bumpers are made on a 3D printer and have shock-absorbing properties. The interior is dominated by an “adventure” style: dark brown seat upholstery is combined with checkered trim and a panel in “mud” shades.
The production Renault 4 E-Tech, like its sister models the Renault 5 E-Tech and Alpine A290, is built on the AmpR Small platform with front-wheel drive and a single electric motor. Two power versions are available – 120 hp (88 kW) and 150 hp (110 kW). The Savane, in turn, received a second engine, which theoretically increases the total power to 304 hp (224 kW) – almost ten times more than the original Renault 4 of 1961.
According to Renault representatives, Savane is a demonstration of the capabilities of the AmpR Small platform in the context of creating all-wheel drive electric vehicles of the B-segment. Although the R4 Savane remains a concept, such a high level of development hints at a possible serial version. It also remains an open question whether the Renault 5, built on a shortened version of the same architecture, will be able to undergo a similar transformation. A more powerful “hot” version under the Alpine brand is also not excluded.
Thus, the R4 Savane is not only a tribute to the iconic model of the past, but also a potential platform for future electric SUVs from Renault.
