Renault launches E-Tech T electric truck with 600 km range29.11.24
Renault Trucks has announced the launch of the E-Tech T electric truck with a range of up to 600 km, which will be available for orders at the end of 2025, with series production starting in 2026. The new Renault E-Tech T truck is designed for long-distance transport and will be built at the plant in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.
- Range: up to 600 km thanks to the advanced e-axle system, which places all the drive components at the rear, freeing up space for additional batteries.
- Batteries: eight modules are expected to be installed with a total capacity of around 800 kWh (compared to 540 kWh for the current E-Tech T series models).
- Target audience: transporters who need an electric truck for long routes.
Renault Trucks also points out that larger batteries add weight, which can reduce payload and increase carbon footprint. The company offers a customized approach to choosing a battery configuration based on the customer’s real needs.
Competition:
- Volvo Trucks (also part of the Volvo Group) is preparing a similar model, scheduled for release in 2025.
- Daimler Truck has already started production of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, which is also capable of traveling up to 600 km on a single charge.
- Other players, including MAN, Iveco and DAF, are actively developing their solutions in the long-haul electric truck segment.
These developments reflect the growing competition in the European electric transport market and the focus on the transition to environmentally friendly technologies.
