Renault 5 Turbo from the 1980s will be released as e-car

Renault has revived a cult model from the 1980s with the electric Renault 5 Turbo 3E. The new model reinterprets the classic hatchback for the electric age, preserving the spirit of the original but with modern technology.

Key features of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Design:

A three-door body with aggressive lines and many details reminiscent of the original Renault 5 Turbo. The rear doors have been replaced by air vents, one of which is used for charging.

Wheels and aerodynamics:

The car is equipped with massive two-tone 20-inch wheels shod with 245/35 ZR20 tires at the front and 275/35 ZR20 at the rear. The conceptual huge spoiler of 2022 was abandoned, but a large diffuser was retained at the back.

Technologies:

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is rear-wheel drive, like its predecessor, but now instead of a 160-hp gasoline turbo engine, it uses two electric motors with a total power of over 500 hp. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is only 3.5 seconds, which makes it comparable to modern supercars.

According to the French publication L’argus, the production version of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E will hit the market in 2026. Prices have not yet been disclosed, but it is expected that the new product will be aimed at both fans of the brand and electric car enthusiasts.

Renault Trucks has announced the launch of the E-Tech T electric truck with a range of up to 600 km, which will be available for orders at the end of 2025, with series production starting in 2026. The new Renault E-Tech T truck is designed for long-distance transport and will be built at the plant in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.

Range: up to 600 km thanks to the advanced e-axle system, which places all the drive components at the rear, freeing up space for additional batteries.

Batteries: eight modules are expected to be installed with a total capacity of around 800 kWh (compared to 540 kWh for the current E-Tech T series models).

Target audience: transporters who need an electric truck for long routes.

Renault Trucks also stresses that larger batteries add weight, which can reduce payload and increase carbon footprint. The company offers a customized approach to choosing battery configurations based on the customer’s real needs.