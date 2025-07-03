Redmi smartphones game controller work up to 10 hours03.07.25
Redmi has announced a new controller designed specifically for mobile gaming. The company says it will be a good addition to the recently released Redmi K Pad tablet and the flagship Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone, which has already become the best-selling new product of 2025 in China.
Main features of the Redmi controller:
- The controller consists of two separate modules that are securely attached to the device using durable clamps.
- The built-in 600 mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
- Connection is via Bluetooth.
- Hall technology sticks improve control accuracy and wear resistance, preventing drift and slipping.
The new product is already available on Chinese marketplaces at a price of about 70 US dollars (converted from yuan).
By the way, the new Redmi K80 Ultra is a smartphone that is already being called the most powerful in the brand’s history. The new product received a 6.83-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 3200 nits.
The device is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with the D2 graphics AI module. In AnTuTu V103, the smartphone scored more than 3.24 million points, which makes it one of the most productive Android devices on the market.
A 7410 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy. According to the developers, the charge is enough for two days of active work, and support for fast charging with a power of 100 W allows you to replenish the charge in a minimum time.
