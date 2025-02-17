Redmi Smart TV A Pro 2025 smart TVs get 4K, 144 Hz screens and HyperOS 12.5

Xiaomi has introduced a series of budget TVs Redmi Smart TV A Pro 2025 to the Chinese market. The main advantage of the new models is their affordable price: the cheapest version is priced at $190, and the most expensive – at $450, which is significantly lower than the cost of most modern smart TVs.

The manufacturer positions the new product as a good solution for those looking for a high-quality image and smooth video playback at an affordable price. However, there has been no information about the possible release of the series to the global market yet.

The TVs are equipped with screens with a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160 pixels) and support a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, depending on the model. The display covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color space. The devices are based on a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with a Mali G57 MC1 graphics chip. The amount of RAM is 3 GB, the built-in is 64 GB.

Connection is provided by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules. Xiaomi HyperOS 12.5 with an integrated XiaoAI voice assistant is used as a software platform. The line is presented in five diagonal options: 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches.