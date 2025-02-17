Redmi Smart TV A Pro 2025 smart TVs get 4K, 144 Hz screens and HyperOS 12.517.02.25
Xiaomi has introduced a series of budget TVs Redmi Smart TV A Pro 2025 to the Chinese market. The main advantage of the new models is their affordable price: the cheapest version is priced at $190, and the most expensive – at $450, which is significantly lower than the cost of most modern smart TVs.
The manufacturer positions the new product as a good solution for those looking for a high-quality image and smooth video playback at an affordable price. However, there has been no information about the possible release of the series to the global market yet.
The TVs are equipped with screens with a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160 pixels) and support a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, depending on the model. The display covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color space. The devices are based on a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with a Mali G57 MC1 graphics chip. The amount of RAM is 3 GB, the built-in is 64 GB.
Connection is provided by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules. Xiaomi HyperOS 12.5 with an integrated XiaoAI voice assistant is used as a software platform. The line is presented in five diagonal options: 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Redmi Smart TV A Pro 2025 smart TVs get 4K, 144 Hz screens and HyperOS 12.5 Redmi tv Xiaomi
Redmi Smart TV A Pro 2025 TVs are equipped with screens with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels) and support refresh rates up to 144 Hz
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards will go on sale from February 25 laptop Nvidia
Laptops equipped with the new NVIDIA RTX 50 mobile graphics processors have received an official pre-order start date.
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards will go on sale from February 25
Apple TV app has arrived on Android
AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 28
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices in Ukraine. Official sales have begun
Euro Truck Simulator 2 is being used to study driver fatigue levels
Google to hold I/O developer conference on May 20, 2025
Hyundai Casper Electric Cross crossover gets off-road body kit
Asus Cobble – stylish SSD case
YouTube in the US is watched more often on TVs than smartphones
Media Player Classic 2.4.0 is out. You can download it for free
Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones get heart rate monitoring
Elon Musk will pay Trump $10 million to settle X lawsuit