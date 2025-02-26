Redmi Book Pro 16 – Xiaomi’s first laptop with artificial intelligence26.02.25
Xiaomi has unveiled the first Redmi brand laptop with integrated AI technology — Redmi Book Pro 16 (2025).
The new product is equipped with a 2nd generation Intel Core Ultra processor and LPDDR5X-8400 RAM. The cooling system has become 34.4% more efficient compared to its predecessor. The performance of AI accelerators reaches 96 TOPS, and the battery capacity is 99 Wh.
The screen specifications have not yet been disclosed, but details will be revealed on February 27 at the presentation of the laptop, which will take place simultaneously with the launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone in China.
