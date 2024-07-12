Redmi 13 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chip and 108 MP camera can be purchased for $167

Xiaomi presented the 5G version of the Redmi 13 smartphone at an event in India. The novelty is equipped with a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a brightness of up to 550 threads and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The device runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) processor with a maximum core frequency of up to 2.3 GHz and Adreno 613 graphics. TB.

Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 5030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device has IP53 protection, a side fingerprint scanner, a 108 MP + 2 MP main camera, a 13 MP front camera and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The operating system is Android 14 with Hyper OS shell.

Redmi 13 5G will go on sale in India on July 12, and the price of the new product will start at $167.