Reddit introduced its search engine with artificial intelligence

Reddit has introduced an AI search engine called Answers, which allows users to get answers to questions in a conversational format. The system analyzes data from posts and comments, creates summaries, and provides links to sources so that users can read more information.

The feature works like a chatbot, allowing you to clarify queries and continue the discussion. For now, Reddit Answers is only available in English and for a limited number of users in the US, but plans to expand to other countries and languages ​​in the future.

Reddit uses its own AI models, as well as OpenAI and Google Cloud technologies. The artificial intelligence-based search engine was first mentioned in the summer of 2024. The feature is expected to increase the platform’s revenues, which for the first time in 19 years has become profitable thanks to data monetization for companies OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft.