Realme Watch S2 has a 1.43″ AMOLED display, call support and AI voice assistant based on ChatGPT02.08.24
Realme company presented a new smart watch – realme Watch S2. The device is equipped with a round display with a diagonal of 1.43 inches with an AMOLED matrix, the brightness of which reaches 600 nits. The screen supports more than 150 watch faces, giving users a wide range of options to customize the look of the watch.
The main feature of Realme Watch S2 is the integrated voice assistant based on ChatGPT 3.5. The assistant supports various commands and has a Smartwatch Face Engine that generates watch faces based on text requests. The watch is equipped with many sensors for tracking health, including monitoring sleep and various types of physical activity.
Realme Watch S2 is also equipped with a built-in storage of 4 GB and supports Bluetooth calls. The device is protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard, and the battery with a capacity of 380 mAh provides up to 20 days of operation on a single charge.
The watch is already available for purchase in India for between $59 and $63, depending on the type of strap. It is not yet known whether the new product will appear on the global market.
