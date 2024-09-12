Realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G smartphone with 120 Hz AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip costs $20012.09.24
Realme has officially announced its new budget smartphone NARZO 70 Turbo 5G. The model received a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which ensures smooth operation of the interface and a high-quality image. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip is responsible for performance, paired with the Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System, which helps prevent the device from overheating under high load.
The smartphone offers up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage, which is enough for most users. The NARZO 70 Turbo 5G also has IP65 dust and water protection, and Rainwater Smart Touch technology allows you to use the touchscreen in rainy conditions.
In terms of cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and an additional 2 MP portrait camera, and for selfies there is a 16 MP front camera. The device runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin, and the manufacturer promises two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.
Despite the thin 7.6 mm body, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging support, which allows you to charge the device up to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G will go on sale on September 16, and the price of the smartphone will start at $200.
