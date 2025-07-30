Realme 15 and 15 Pro smartphones with IP69 protection and 7000 mAh battery start at $28030.07.25
Realme has simplified its mid-range smartphone lineup, now with two models instead of three. The Realme 15 replaces the Realme 14 Pro, while the Realme 15 Pro replaces last year’s 14 Pro+.
The base Realme 15 features a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 6500 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 to 512 GB of storage (UFS 3.1). There is no memory card slot.
The main camera is dual: a 50-megapixel module with optical stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front camera is also 50 MP, supports video recording in 4K/30 fps. The standard gallery has a built-in photo editor with AI.
The battery capacity is 7000 mAh, fast charging at 80 W is implemented. The manufacturer claims that after 1600 cycles the battery will retain 80% of its capacity. The smartphone also has stereo speakers, an IR port, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Water protection meets IP68/IP69 standards, and the case is tested for compliance with the MIL-STD-810H military strength standard. The smartphone runs Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 shell.
Realme 15 Pro features a more powerful processor – Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, as well as an improved camera. The second module with a wide viewing angle is now also 50 MP. The front camera remains 50 MP, like the base model, but video recording is now available in 4K/60 fps.
Other specifications, including battery, protection, and audio, are similar to the younger model. Both versions are available in several body colors. Prices start at $280 for the Realme 15 and $335 for the Realme 15 Pro — depending on the amount of memory.
