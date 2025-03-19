RCS messages on Android and iOS will receive end-to-end encryption19.03.25
After iOS 18 introduced RCS support, GSMA CTO Tom Van Pelt announced that the next step would be end-to-end encryption of messages between iOS and Android. Six months later, the standard-setting association officially announced the feature, and it will be available to users soon.
End-to-end encryption (E2EE) will be powered by the Message Layer Security (MLS) protocol. This makes RCS the first large-scale messaging service to support E2EE between client implementations from different vendors.
However, the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 release introduced an expanded deep link format and a few other smaller improvements, namely an improved codec for exchanging audio messages and simplified subscription management with business message senders.
The adoption of end-to-end encryption does not remove the previously available RCS messaging features between iOS and Android users. Users will be able to send group messages, share high-quality media, and see read receipts and typing indicators.
Apple told 9to5Mac that it will add end-to-end encryption to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future system updates, but did not provide an exact timeframe.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
RCS messages on Android and iOS will receive end-to-end encryption Android iOS Security
End-to-end encryption (E2EE) will be powered by the Message Layer Security (MLS) protocol, making RCS the first large-scale messaging service to support E2EE.
Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k electric transport Porsche
Porsche has unveiled the updated Porsche eBike Sport 2025 electric bicycle, designed for city commuting and light trails. The new model is equipped with a carbon frame,
RCS messages on Android and iOS will receive end-to-end encryption
Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k
Valve: Players spent 330 million hours on Steam Deck in 2024
ChatGPT can be default assistant on Android
Fortnite will be released for Windows devices with ARM processors
China bought chips from Samsung for $44 billion
Facebook will pay Stories authors
New Mercedes-Benz CLA ride 792 km without recharging and has AI by Microsoft and Google
Microsoft released gaming AI assistant – Xbox Copilot for Gaming
Lego will make all tires from recycled materials by the end of 2025
Internet penetration in Ukraine reached 82.4%
Postal 2 will be released in a version for virtual reality headsets
Toyota FT-Me compact electric car can be driven by teenagers
Microsoft and Asus are preparing a portable console