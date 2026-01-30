 

Razer will allow to configure devices via a browser

30.01.26

Razer Firefly V2 Pro

 

Razer has introduced a web version of its Synapse tool, which allows you to configure peripherals directly in a browser without installing a separate program on your PC or Mac.

 

Traditionally, Razer uses the Synapse program to configure keyboards, mice and other peripherals. It opens up access to advanced features, including backlight settings, macros and profiles. At the same time, many users criticize such utilities for increased system load, background processes and potential privacy issues.

 

Razer Synapse in the browser

 

The new beta version of Synapse Web allows you to manage device settings without installing “heavy” software. Connection is via a browser, which simplifies the initial configuration and reduces the number of constantly running services on the system.

 

At launch, the web version only supports the Huntsman V3 keyboard. Razer does not specify a timeframe for expanding compatibility, but the launch of the beta test indicates the intention to gradually add support to other devices.


