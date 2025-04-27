Razer Pro Click V2 is the company’s first vertical mouse27.04.25
Razer has introduced an updated line of wireless mice Pro Click V2, aimed at those who value a comfortable fit, versatility for work and accuracy in games. The series includes two models: the classic Pro Click V2 and the vertical Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition. The second one attracts special attention – thanks to the shape with a 30-degree angle of inclination, it helps reduce the load on the wrist and maintain the natural position of the hand during prolonged use.
The standard Pro Click V2 is made in the traditional horizontal format, while both versions have rubberized inserts for better grip. Both models are equipped with programmable buttons and the Razer AI Prompt Master function, which allows you to quickly activate ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot.
The scrolling mechanism supports HyperScroll technology: both free-wheeling mode for accelerated navigation and tactile mode for precise control are available. The Razer Focus Pro 30K sensor is responsible for tracking movements, which provides high accuracy on various surfaces.
Multi-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting emphasizes the contour of the mouse, reacting to game events and synchronizing with other Razer devices. The Pro Click V2 is priced at $99.99, and the vertical version is priced at $119.99.
Razer has expanded the capabilities of haptic feedback with the Razer Freyja, a gaming chair pad that works in sync with the Kraken V4 Pro headset, transforming sound into tactile sensations, immersing the user in the gameplay on a new level.
Key features of the Razer Freyja:
- The pad syncs with the Kraken V4 Pro headset via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth wireless technologies, providing tactile feedback with minimal latency — no more than 20 milliseconds.
- Built-in vibration motors are located in key areas of the body: shoulder blades, back and buttocks. This allows you to feel the direction, distance and intensity of gaming events through tactile signals.
- The Razer Freyja is suitable for users with a height of 160 to 200 cm, making it universal for most players. The pad weighs about 3 kg, which makes it convenient to place on most chairs.
The device can be used on any gaming chair, providing a deeper feeling, increasing the level of immersion in the game.
The cost of the Razer Freyja is $300, and it is already available for purchase.
We note that we have already encountered similar “new products” more than 10 years ago and then they did not become widespread due to the paucity of special effects transmitted.
