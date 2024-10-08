Razer Freyja – a chair pad that transmits vibrations that accompany special effects in the game

Razer has expanded the possibilities of tactile feedback by introducing the Razer Freyja, a computer chair pad that works in sync with Kraken V4 Pro headphones, transforming sound into tactile sensations, immersing the user in a new level of gaming.

Main features of Razer Freyja:

The pad synchronizes with the Kraken V4 Pro headphones via Razer HyperSpeed ​​​​Wireless or Bluetooth wireless technologies, providing tactile feedback with a minimum delay of no more than 20 milliseconds.

Built-in vibration motors are located in key areas of the body: shoulder blades, back and buttocks. This allows you to feel the direction, distance and intensity of game events through tactile signals.

Razer Freyja is suitable for users between 160 and 200 cm tall, making it universal for most gamers. The pad weighs about 3 kg, which makes it convenient to place on most chairs.

The device can be used on any gaming chair, providing a deeper sensation, increasing the level of immersion in the game.

The Razer Freyja costs $300 and is available for purchase now.

It should be noted that we have already seen similar “innovations” more than 10 years ago, and then they did not become widespread due to the poorness of the transmitted special effects.