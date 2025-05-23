Razer Blade 14 2025 laptop become lighter and thinner with GeForce RTX 5060 and 5070

Razer has announced a new generation of its 14-inch gaming laptop Blade 14. According to the manufacturer, this is the most compact model in the line: compared to the previous version, the device has become 11% thinner and lighter.

In 2025, the Blade 14 received an updated hardware platform, including NVIDIA RTX 5060 or 5070 graphics cards and an AMD Ryzen 9 AI 365 processor. The laptop was also equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 1.

Other features include up to 64 GB of RAM, up to 2 TB SSD storage and a 72 Wh battery. The case includes two USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a combo audio jack, a UHS-II microSD card slot and a power port.

As before, the device supports backlighting with the ability to customize via Razer Chroma. The weight of the new product is 1.63 kg. Blade 14 is available in black and white color options.

Що стосується вартості, то модель з RTX 5060 оцінена в $2299, а конфігурація з RTX 5070 – в $2699.