Ray-Ban Meta Glasses can now translate language and recognize music thanks to AI24.12.24
Meta has released an update to its Ray-Ban smart glasses, adding Live AI, live translation, and Shazam integration. Live AI, available in early access, analyzes the environment in real time and provides suggestions via voice commands in English, French, and Italian.
Users can ask questions without saying Hey Meta, and the system remembers the context of previous conversations. Live translation supports instant translation in English, Spanish, French, and Italian, which can be heard through the glasses’ speakers or viewed on a smartphone. Shazam integration allows for music recognition with voice commands. The new features are available to early access participants in the US and Canada.
Facebook has introduced smart glasses Ray-Ban Stories, which were developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.This company owns the famous brand of glasses Ray-Ban. In essence, these are ordinary glasses, supplemented with cameras, microphones and speakers to take on < /span>some of the functions of a smartphone.
They weigh less than 50 g and come with a leather case, which also acts as a charging case. Unfortunately, the glasses are not protected from class=”symbols”> water or even splashes, so wearing them in rainy weather is not worth it.
You can take photos and videos with the glasses, use them as headphones to listen to music via Bluetooth from your smartphone, and talk using microphones.
