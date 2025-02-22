Ranking of the most popular car colors in 2024

BASF Coatings has noted in its Color Report 2024 a shift in car owners’ preferences: white remains the leading color, but buyers are increasingly choosing warmer shades such as yellow and beige. Green is particularly popular in all key regions, as is the increase in the share of black and gray.

This trend reflects a desire for individuality and a departure from the traditional palette. Car manufacturers are responding to the changes by offering a wider range of colors, which could lead to even greater popularity of bright and unusual shades in the coming years.

According to the BASF Color Report 2024, in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), the share of achromatic colors has increased from 72% to almost 80% in three years. Although white remains the most popular color, its share has decreased by 5 percentage points compared to 2023. Gray, on the other hand, has strengthened its position, taking almost 20% of the market. Interestingly, the popularity of beige has doubled, while black has lost 2 percentage points.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 83% of cars are still painted in achromatic colors, but there are interesting changes. Black is gaining popularity, increasing its share by 2 percentage points, while white is losing ground. Among chromatic shades, warm colors remain in trend, especially soft shades of yellow, including pastel and gray-yellow tones.

According to BASF, the most popular car colors in 2024 were: