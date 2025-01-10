Rambo will appear in the game World of Tanks

On January 16, World of Tanks will launch a new season of the Battle Pass called “Special Edition: Rambo.” The event, inspired by the cult film trilogy, will last until January 30, offering players themed rewards and unique content.

The Battle Pass allows players to add five characters related to the Rambo films to their collection. These include John Rambo, who can be recruited as a commander, and Sheriff Will Teasle, who symbolizes resilience and intransigence. For those who purchase the Enhanced Pass, Marshall Murdock, Colonel Troutman, and Ko Bao will be unlocked. Each of them represents important characters from the Rambo universe.

The main reward will be a unique Rambo heavy tank, the design of which refers to key elements of the film. This powerful fighting machine is adorned with details such as Rambo’s signature knife, a mounted machine gun with a red armband, and decorative carved inscriptions. The tank embodies the spirit and strength of the legendary character, making it an iconic addition to any player’s collection.

A special season in World of Tanks invites fans of the trilogy to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the legendary film, creating vivid moments on the battlefields.