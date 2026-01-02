Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence  

Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence02.01.26
A study by Kapwing found that YouTube Shorts’ recommendation feed is increasingly filled with content created with the help of artificial intelligence or of frankly low quality. The analysis found that 21% of recommended short videos were generated by artificial intelligence, and another 33% were so-called brainrot content.
For the study, the company created a new YouTube account and analyzed the first 500 videos that the algorithm showed in the Shorts feed. The first few dozen videos looked quite ordinary, but soon AI content began to appear en masse among the recommendations. As a result, out of 500 videos, 104 turned out to be generated by artificial intelligence, and 165 were materials with minimal content value, focused more on maintaining attention than on benefiting the viewer.
How many YouTube Shorts videos are generated by artificial intelligence
Separately, Kapwing analyzed the popularity of AI channels in different countries by the number of subscribers. The largest audience of such channels was gathered in Spain – over 20 million subscribers. The most notable example was the channel Imperio de jesus, which publishes religious videos and has almost 5.9 million subscribers.
At the same time, the leader in terms of the number of views is South Korea, where AI content has gained over 8.45 billion views. Spain was only in fifth place in this indicator. Among individual authors, the record holder was the Indian channel Bandar Apna Dost, which not only collected the largest number of views, but also brought its owner the highest income – about $ 4.25 million.
Against this backdrop, YouTube is gradually tightening its control over the use of artificial intelligence, especially in cases where such content infringes copyright. Previously, the platform has already blocked major channels that published AI-generated trailers that imitate the products of famous film companies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence artificial intelligence YouTube
For the study, the company created a new YouTube account and analyzed the first 500 videos that the algorithm showed in the Shorts feed.
Nvidia buys $5 billion worth of Intel shares business Intel NVIDIA
The deal between Nvidia and Intel was reached this fall. As part of it, the company, led by Jensen Huang, purchased 214.7 million Intel shares for a total of about $5 billion.
Quarter of YouTube Shorts are generated by artificial intelligence
Nvidia buys $5 billion worth of Intel shares
Honor Win and Win RT are the brand’s first gaming smartphones
Nova Poshta opened its first branches without operators
Former head of CD Projekt becomes new owner of digital store GOG
A set of DDR5 server RAM costs as much as a car
TikTok, Instagram and other social networks will have to warn about potential harm to mental health
Xiaomi Buds 6 get ANC and work up to 35 hours. Price – $99
Windows 11 will use less RAM for searching in Explorer
NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards will become more expensive from the beginning of 2026
Google will allow you to change your email address
Logitech G304 X Lightspeed is battery-powered instead of batteries and has a 1000 Hz polling rate